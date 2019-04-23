|
HERBERT LANDIS With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Herbert Landis in his 92nd year, on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Herb was a loving father to Martin and a devoted brother to Pauline Morrow. Predeceased by his loving wife, Gloria, and son, Stuart. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews to whom he was deeply devoted. A very special thank you to Stella, who was a great comfort and support to 'Mr. Herb'. A graveside service will be held at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Magen David Adom 1-888- 858-2632.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019