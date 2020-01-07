You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HERMINE WEKERLE It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful and dear mother Hermine Wekerle on January 5, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony of 55 years. She was the cherished and devoted mother to Caron (Klaus), Christine (Michael), Michael (predeceased Lea-Anne), and Carolyn (Danny); proud grandmother to her lovely grandchildren, Celeste, Carlie, Christian, Michael, Colin, Carson, Danielle, Jonathan, Christel, Raquel, Adam, Ashton, and Emma; kind aunt to Jutta, Heide and Eric; and loyal friend to many. Hermine was a University of Toronto graduate, F.E.U.T. and O.I.S.E. She was a much loved and remarkable teacher for 25 years at Michael Power/St. Joseph Catholic High School in Etobicoke. As a retired teacher, she was invited to be a professor at O.I.S.E., sharing her expertise and love of teaching. After growing up in Vienna, Austria, she came to Toronto and lived with the Sisters of Service. She met her husband, Anthony through St. Patrick's German Congregation where, as a couple, they devoted many years to the Catholic church community as Eucharistic ministers, through pilgrimages, and of serving the greater church community. The family invites you for visitation at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home (211 Langstaff Road E., Toronto, West of Bayview Avenue) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m., beginning with a decade of the Rosary, as well as Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11 - 1 p.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish in North York (3220 Bayview Avenue). A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish, followed by interment in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Following the interment, the family invites you to a reception held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, and in the memory of Mrs. Hermine Wekerle, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
