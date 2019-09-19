You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HIDEKO UYEDE (Nakata) Peacefully in her 94th year on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sam. Loving mother of Joseph (Joanne), David, Louise (Art) and Elaine (Rob). Devoted grandmother of Michael (Gabrielle), Jessica, Lisa (Charles), Kimberly, Bryan (Christine) and Graeme. Proud great-grandmother to Claire, Chloe, Ella, Tyson, Lux, Coco, Eli and Theo. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a private gathering to honour her memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019
