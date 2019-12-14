You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Hilary EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary Anne Duff EDWARDS

Hilary Anne Duff EDWARDS Obituary
HILARY ANNE DUFF EDWARDS (née Duff) Died on November 13, 2019 at the age of 56 after a lengthy struggle with cancer. Our dear friend Hilary shone with a luminous light; her tender and compassionate joy flowed with her smile and the sparkle in her eyes. Affectionately known among us as "The Countess"-from Vienna no doubt-for her elegant capacity to rise above insurgency in search of gregarious and merciful solutions, we shared many playful moments together. Against incredible adversity she remained gracious and concerned for others as she faced her own declining health and immobility with a dignified fearlessness. Hilary's tender essence will live on forever in our hearts.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
