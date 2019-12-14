|
HILARY ANNE DUFF EDWARDS (née Duff) Died on November 13, 2019 at the age of 56 after a lengthy struggle with cancer. Our dear friend Hilary shone with a luminous light; her tender and compassionate joy flowed with her smile and the sparkle in her eyes. Affectionately known among us as "The Countess"-from Vienna no doubt-for her elegant capacity to rise above insurgency in search of gregarious and merciful solutions, we shared many playful moments together. Against incredible adversity she remained gracious and concerned for others as she faced her own declining health and immobility with a dignified fearlessness. Hilary's tender essence will live on forever in our hearts.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019