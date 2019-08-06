|
|
HILARY JOAN TITTERINGTON WARREN Joan was born to Jack Titterington and Eileen Doherty in Belfast, Northern Ireland on the January 16, 1929. Her early life was always a bit of a mystery to us but from it emerged a bold and thoughtful young woman. After graduating from St. Leonard's in Saint Andrews in Scotland, where she also enjoyed a few rounds of golf on those sandy dunes, she made her way post-war to Oxford, England and, in due course, departed as an Oxford "blue" and a math scholar. The New World beckoned and she responded to that call to Canada in the early '50s. Interest from IBM was soon replaced by attention from a young Jake who knew a good thing when he saw it. An extraordinary love story quickly swept these two up and led to more than fifty years of adventure, joy, laughter, loss and devotion to and respect for one another. Their story took them to Ottawa, London, Washington, Paris, Geneva and Montreal, where Joan thrived in her partnership with Jake in the service of Canada. Soon, they were joined in their work and travels by Hilary, Martin (Lorraine), Jennifer (Charlie) and Ian (Andrea), who only added to the fun and the chaos. Throughout, Mum in her quiet and yet determined way, steadied the ship while Jake barrelled ahead. As busy as their life was, their family and friends will also recall parties reaching far too late into the night at 112 Lisgar Road, Larrimac, White Pine and various embassies around the world. The music of Edith Piaf, Oscar Peterson, Anne-Sophie Mutter and Jean Ferrat is inextricably linked to our memories of the two of them. After Jake's retirement, Mum enjoyed spending time in her rambunctious and fragrant gardens, improving her cross-country technique, delighting her family with sumptuous home cooking and celebrating the triumphs and tribulations of her children and her grand-children (Andrew, Fiona, Colin, Alec, Beverly, Thomas, Madeline, Emily, Jack and Robert). The tragic losses of Fiona and Hilary marked dark periods of Joan's life but she soldiered on as she always did with her indomitable spirit. After losing the love of her life in 2008, Joan's last ten years or so were a period of reconciliation and individual growth as she sought and achieved a new autonomy in the care and shelter of the Rockcliffe Retirement Residence and, in the final days, The Edinburgh. Tea and dinner parties paved the way to new friendships, while old friends and family remained loyal guests at her table. Grace and gratitude were always Joan's calling cards and she left us on Friday, August 2, 2019 in her own dignified way but we are quite certain that her last words and thoughts to all her family and friends would have been "I love you and thank you". Friends are invited to the Church of St. Bartholomew, 125 MacKay Street, Ottawa on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019