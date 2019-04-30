You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HILDA ANNE BLAIN (nee Kotschenreuter) In her 89th year, after a long battle with Alzheimer's, Hilda passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2019 with her family by her side. Loving wife of Frederick Alfred Blain for 65 years. Proud and loving mother of Nanci Womersley (John), Peter (Debbie) and John (Melody). Cherished grandmother of Laura, Denise (Nick), Andrew, Thomas, Russell and Charlotte. Great-grandmother of Milo. Loving sister of Milly Rogerson and Elfie Carr and sister-in-law of Pat and Van Robson and Pat Blain. Hilda was devoted to her family and friends and generously gave of herself through volunteerism, including at Scarborough General Hospital and Holy Trinity Church, Thornhill. A gifted baker, Hilda was known for her legendary cookies and pies. Hilda led an active life, enjoying cross-country skiing with friends and too many laps to count in the pool. Hilda's kind and gentle nature was often demonstrated via her lifelong love of animals. Hilda's fashion sense and love of colour reflected her warmth. Heartfelt thanks go out out to her devoted nurses: Sophia, Jacqui, Dora and Theresa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge St. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada or the Toronto Humane Society. Regards Stephen Greene Jerrett Funeral Home
