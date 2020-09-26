HILDA DOOHAN "Pat" Hilda "Pat" Doohan, age 96, was called home peacefully on September 22, 2020. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Brigadier General William "Bill" Doohan O.B.E. Loving mother of Pat Flood (Brian) of Toronto, Jim (Pierrette) of Edmonton, Mary of Chicago, IL, and George (Helen) of Edmonton. Cherished grandmother to Michael Flood (Jill Burgin), Christopher Flood (Kelly McRobie), Patrick Doohan, Emily Doohan (Jason Skoreyko), Maggie Lehrman (Kyle Gilman), and Michael Lehrman (Megan). Dear great-grandmother to Samantha, Sarah, Evan, Charlotte, Bronson, Addison, Audrey, Freddy, Alex, Leo and Zachary. Pat led a remarkable life. She was born in London, England and spent her teenage years living through the bombing and rationing of WWII. She once remarked that because of the blockade of shipping vessels to England, she didn't see an orange for six years. She married Bill, a Canadian Army officer, in 1943 and was one of the first war brides transported to Canada at the end of World War II. Along with several other pregnant English wives of Canadian servicemen, Pat took a grueling flight in a converted Lancaster bomber to Canada in January 1946, making several stops along the way for refueling. Pat and Bill lived much of their lives in London, ON, but also moved for Bill's career to Ottawa, and then to Oakville, returning to London upon Bill's retirement. For the last nine years Pat made Toronto her home. Pat was an accomplished singer, enjoyed oil painting, bridge, became an excellent tailor, and knitted numerous sweaters for children, grandchildren and other lucky family members. She was a wonderful hostess, and prolific jam-maker, and enlisted her children, and occasionally their friends, to help pit the cherries! Later in life she enjoyed lawnbowling, and applied her lifelong love of fabrics to creating textile artworks, as a longtime member of the Canadian Embroiderers' Guild. For many years, she and Bill were devoted members of St Martin's Catholic Church in London. Pat will be buried beside her beloved Bill at St. Peter's Cemetery, London, ON. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's honor to a charity of your choice. (John T. Donohue Funeral Home)



