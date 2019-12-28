|
|
HILDA IRENE BLAKELY(née Murphy) 1921 - 2019 Peacefully, at New Orchard Lodge in Ottawa, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, Mum joined her beloved husband of 61 years, Ken. Well into her 99th year, Hilda (brother of Roy, daughter of Fred and Irene Murphy) was formed by the depression and WWII years, exiting these times with great determination, a sense of humour, inquisitiveness, creativity and boundless energy. Loving mother to Dawn (Stephen Carrick), passionate Grandma to Gillian (Andrew), Deborah, and Emily (Melanie), and proud Omi to Owen, Julia, Olivia, Declan, and Riley. Hilda loved exploring outdoors in all seasons, and travelling. She tried her hand at painting, was a seamstress, knitter, and pattern drafter. Most of all she was an imaginative, prolific designer and handweaver of unique cloth which she turned into clothing, upholstery, curtains, bedding, table fashion, and more. She will be missed. Thank you to the kind and efficient staff at New Orchard Lodge. A private celebration of life will be held in the future. In Hilda's memory, if so inclined, donations to a charity close to Hilda's heart such as the Nature Conservancy, SPCA, World Wildlife Fund, lab or greyhound rescue, or a charity of your particular choice would be appreciated. Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.kellyfh.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020