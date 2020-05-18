|
HILDA MITZ November 28, 1920 - May 16, 2020 An amazing woman and role model for hundreds. Her home was the embodiment of a 'Chuppah', open on all sides and welcoming people for decades from all over the world. Hilda died peacefully in her sleep, pain-free, at Mount Sinai Hospital after a very brief illness. She lived her life as she had dreamed, in her own home for more than 62 years. She was never sick and never complained. She was always elegant and dignified during her lifetime. Hilda's kitchen and her cooking were unforgettable. She leaves her 3 children and their spouses, Lewis and Wendy Posluns, Melanie and Barry Cohen, and Jeffrey and Sephi Band, along with 10 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren and a legacy that will last forever. Boobie Hilda had a fan club spanning the globe and all her friends called and checked in on her wellbeing regularly. She lived a long and happy life to be celebrated, which we shall do when the time is right. Special thanks to Hope for being the best companion we could ever have wished for. Rest in peace with Harry by your side. We shall never forget you. A family graveside service was held on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2020