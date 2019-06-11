|
HILDA ROSE EZRIN In her 108th year, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Manny Ezrin. Devoted mother of Marty, Sondra, Joyce (Harvey Mandel) and the late Paul (Judy). Caring grandmother of Melissa (Adam Wachtel), Melanie (Ron Kohn), Mark (Mateja), Marnie Mandel (Leonard Bienenstock) and Daniel Mandel; and great- grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Doris Rubin and the late Annie Brown, Murray Kline, Pearl Porter, and Sydney Klein. Special thanks to her caregiver, Carolyn. Please see benjamins.ca for service and shiva information. Donations in Hilda's memory may be made to MazonCanada.ca or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 11 to June 15, 2019