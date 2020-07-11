You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda UNGAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda UNGAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda UNGAR Obituary
HILDA UNGAR (née Rosen) Hilda, born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, passed away peacefully at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on July 4, 2020, at the age of 83. Predeceased in 2009 by her loving husband of 53 years, Mervyn Ungar. Mother of Brian (Elta) of Ottawa, Ontario, Jack (Caroline) of Toronto, Ontario, Rachelle (Cliff Bootsma) of Calgary, Alberta, and Michael (Paula Mullen) of Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia. Dear Grandmother of Matthew Ungar (Madelynn), Corey Ungar (Brianna) of Toronto, Danielle, Cameron and Janna Bootsma of Calgary and Scott and Meagan Campbell of Halifax. Hilda enjoyed volunteering. She was an excellent cook, phenomenal knitter, a gifted crocheter, and had a talent for sewing. A private family graveside service was held on July 7, 2020, at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Ajax, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association in Hilda's memory. And, as Hilda would always say at the end of a conversation, 'and that's about it.' Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -