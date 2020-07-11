|
HILDA UNGAR (née Rosen) Hilda, born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, passed away peacefully at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on July 4, 2020, at the age of 83. Predeceased in 2009 by her loving husband of 53 years, Mervyn Ungar. Mother of Brian (Elta) of Ottawa, Ontario, Jack (Caroline) of Toronto, Ontario, Rachelle (Cliff Bootsma) of Calgary, Alberta, and Michael (Paula Mullen) of Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia. Dear Grandmother of Matthew Ungar (Madelynn), Corey Ungar (Brianna) of Toronto, Danielle, Cameron and Janna Bootsma of Calgary and Scott and Meagan Campbell of Halifax. Hilda enjoyed volunteering. She was an excellent cook, phenomenal knitter, a gifted crocheter, and had a talent for sewing. A private family graveside service was held on July 7, 2020, at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Ajax, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association in Hilda's memory. And, as Hilda would always say at the end of a conversation, 'and that's about it.' Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020