HINDA PETROFF On Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Hinda Petroff beloved wife of the late Henry Petroff. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Penny Petroff and Neville Rozowsky, David and Shimona, Neil and Leanne, Mindy and Martin Gerskup, and Marlee and the late Ian Petroff. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Marvin and Sandra Temes, Toba and Fred Feldman, Elaine Temes, and Lorne Temes. Devoted grandmother of Sherry and Darren, Mark and Stephanie, Joel and Holly, Michael and Mandy, Simon and Gabriella, Brenda and Max, Samantha and Michael, Jeffrey and Yael, Lauren and Chris, Carey, Brent, Mitchell and Laura, Melanie, Matthew, Melissa, Alanna and Simon, Davida and Alex, and Ryan. Devoted great-grandmother of Skylar, Blake, Sloane, Maddy, Zacky, Natan, Benjamin, Jacob, Avery, William, Howie, Noam, Amit, and Oliver. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Community Section at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 3 Ream Drive, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Petroff Family Fund c/o the Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, www.baycrest.org/donations Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2019