Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Emanu El
120 Old Colony Road
Toronto, ON
HONEY MOORE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Honey Moore on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Toronto. Honey was loved by so many. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of J. Cameron and Jayni Stark, and the late Andrea Stark. Proud Bubby of Jonah, Oliver and Charlie. Devoted wife of 30 years to the late Bill Moore and step mum to Glen, and Lisa and Walter. Loving sister of Paul Persofsky and cherished partner of Allan Cooper. A special thank you to the outstanding team at Sunnybrook Odette Centre for their excellent care. At Temple Emanu El, 120 Old Colony Road, Toronto, for service on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the Temple Emanuel section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Should you wish to make a donation, Honey's charity of choice was Ovarian Cancer Canada,1-877-413-7970 ovariancanada.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
