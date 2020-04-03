|
HORIA ALEXANDER LEMPP Horia Alexander Lempp was born on October 28, 1948, in Bucharest, Romania and passed away in Toronto on March 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife Michaela, his son Alexander Jr., his daughter-in-law Leslie, his cousin Anna- Maria Nicol and her husband Theodor Nicol, his amazing granddaughters Elle and Mia, his beloved and cherished dog Fritz, and Alex and Leslie's beloved dog Parker. Horica, Cucu, Tata, Dad, Alex, Ticu, you are part of us all and thus we will always and forever love, cherish, and keep you in our hearts.
