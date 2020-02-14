|
|
HORST HUENIKEN (Hans) January 28, 1930 - February 5, 2020 Horst passed away peacefully after his battle with Parkinson's disease on February 5, 2020, at the age of 90. Husband to Gerda of 63 years. Father of Horst Jr. (Tina), Henrike, Cornelius and Margarita. Grandfather to Alanah, Katrina (Eric), Dominique, Tyler, and Caroline. Great-grandfather to Rose. He also leaves his brother, Joachim in Guelph. Visiting hours are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home at 4115 Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough, Ontario. A funeral service will be held at the same location on Sunday, February 16, starting at 1:30 p.m., with a reception to follow. In place of flowers, donations will be appreciated to 'The Michael Fox Foundation' for Parkinson's Research. Horst will be remembered for his upbeat nature and charming smile.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020