Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Howard FOX

Howard FOX Obituary
HOWARD FOX On February 12, 2019 at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Howard Fox, beloved husband of Marilyn. Loving father and father-in-law of Jamie and Elisa, Matthew and Sara, Daniel and Merle, and Joey Rosenberg Fox. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Marlene and Jeffrey Freelan. Devoted grandfather of Ryan, Hailey, Myles, Samantha, Jacob, and Hannah. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Interment in the community section of Pardes Chaim cemetery. Shiva at 19 Bigioni Lane, Maple. Memorial donations may be made to Amyloidosis Clinic at The Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Hospital 905-836-7333.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2019
