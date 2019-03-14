|
HOWARD ROHER On March 12, 2019 at Toronto Western Hospital. Howard Roher, beloved husband of Susan. Devoted father of Nomi and the late Winston Roher. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Murray and Annette, Ian and Janet, and Eleanor and the late Jack Siegel. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 447 Walmer Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Winston www.campwinston.com or 416-487-6229 ext 101 or Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre www.torontograce.org or 416-925-2251 ext 200.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019