Obituary Condolences Flowers HUBERTUS SCHAEFER March 29, 1945 - February 16, 2019 Hubertus passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019, gratefully accepting an escape from a painful and debilitating condition. He was the last ethnic German to be born in the village of Schüttenitz in the county of Leitmeritz located in the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia (Sudetenland). Shortly after the cessation of hostilities on May 8, 1945, the ethnic cleansing effect of forced expulsions mandated by the Benes Decrees commenced. Hubertus and family now found themselves in the southern German city of Karlsruhe across the Rhine from France. Here they resided for almost 7 years. However, another major conflict in Korea was causing major concern in Europe. Hence, an application to immigrate to Canada was filed. Acceptance was granted, an act Hubertus never forgot in his adult life and for which he was immensely grateful. After a 12 day sea voyage, disembarkation at Halifax ensued. Walking down the plank he encountered his immigration officer who changed his first name to Hubert since his real name was not English enough. They were directed to Orillia to find work but there was none, so Toronto became the next destination. Here Hubertus resided for 51 years with a 2 year hiatus in Gardena and San Francisco, California. Hubertus attended Catholic grammar schools and then St. Michael's College School (1958-1963). This led to St. Michael's College at University of Toronto and then Atkinson College at York. He worked sanding cars for painting; manufactured aluminum siding and mixing bread at the A&P bakery. Later he worked for the Metropolitan Separate School Board from 1967 until 1990. Hubertus was predeceased by numerous uncles, second cousins, third cousins and even a maternal grandfather. War exacts a heavy toll especially when you come in second. He lost his father Martin (1963); his beloved Oma, Ludmilla Bienert, his first caregiver (1977); his uncle Rudi Bienert (1988); his mother Marthe (2002); cousin Heinz Schaefer (Ilse) (2018); and much loved dogs Bob and Hans. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; his much loved pets, Molly and Benny; aunt, Erika Bienert of the Pfalz; and family in Baden-Württenberg. Upon the passing of his mother in 2002, Hubertus divested all real estate holdings and moved to his beloved Upper Ottawa Valley where he pursued interests in fishing, gardening, birding and woodworking. Within 4 years, his mobility was impaired and severe pain persisted 24/7. No remedy was forthcoming. A private service was held with his interment at Beechwood Cemetery. Bald sind für immer wir wieder zusammen Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019