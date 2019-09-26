|
|
HUGH ALEXANDER MacNICOL June 5, 1933 - September 24, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Hugh, Moon, Papa, Dad and friend. Predeceased by the mother of his children Barbara Kiddell, his brother Murray and his son Hugh Jr. Hugh will be sadly missed by Evelyn, his wife of 33 years, sons Bob (Julaine), David (Diane) and Scott (Sheila), brother Nicol (Carol), and daughter-in-law Patti. Papa was an extraordinary grandfather to Meghan, Cameron, Colin, Brian, Robyn, Jamie, Tommy, David, Sarah, Ben, Andrew, Laura and Alex. Hugh was loved by his step children Jackie (James), Lesley and David (Jodie) Grant and their children Nicole and Alison. Moon will be fondly remembered for his worldly views on politics and religion, and his heart felt personal serenades of Happy Birthday. Nobody liked a good joke more than Hugh and his laugh was legendary. Friendships, some for more than 81 years, were very important to Hugh and he put a lot of time and effort in to maintaining them. Hugh loved to reminisce and was a great story teller. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Special thanks to the extraordinary care given by Dr. Dov Gandell, Dr. Elizabeth Chiu, Shahrukh Nasir, and Dorian Friends and family are invited to celebrate Hugh's life at a visitation to be held at Morley Bedford Funeral home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W, on Sunday, September 29th, from 3-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Timothy Eaton Church, 230 St. Claire Ave. W., on Monday, September 30th, at 1:30 p.m., with reception to follow at Rosedale Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital. Anyhow...
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2019