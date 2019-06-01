You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HUGH CARSON STEWART Hugh Carson Stewart, in his 91st year, passed away peacefully in Toronto on May 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Freda for 63 years. Beloved father of John (Jackie), Katherine (John), Andrew and Mary Ann (Mark) and grandfather of Matthew (Kelly Laing) and Caitlin (Newton Piccone) Murphy, Andrea and Natalie Stewart, and Campbell and Harry Anderson. Hugh was born in Ottawa and spent the next twenty years attending school and competing in baseball and football in the Ottawa Valley. After graduating from Carleton University he joined the Royal Bank spending his entire career with the bank, eventually retiring as an executive in Montreal. Retirement was split between Montreal and fourteen wonderful years in Bobcaygeon. The family would like to thank the staff at the Russell Hill Retirement Residence for the care and support they have provided over the last 4 years. A private family service is planned with interment at a later date. Donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019
