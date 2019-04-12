You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DR. HUGH G. MORRISON It is with great sadness but thanksgiving for a life well lived, that we announce the peaceful passing of Hugh Morrison on April 6, 2019, one day shy of his 90th birthday at Villiage of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Ontario. Loving husband to Maureen. Cherished Dad to Keith and Lee-Ann and Kerry and Paul. Grandfather to Brendon, Nikki and Lachlan. Predeceased by his brother, Rowland. Respecting Hugh's wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will honour him privately at this time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home (905-892-1699). The interment of Hugh's urn will take place at a later date in Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Doctor's Without Borders in Hugh's memory. Share memories, photos and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019
