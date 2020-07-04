You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
HUGH JOHN MURPHY July 22, 1966 - July 2, 2020 Hugh, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to all that met him, passed peacefully at his home July 2nd, 2020. Hugh is survived by his loving wife, best friend and teammate on and off the ice Janet (Jesty), his two children Jestyn and Hale. His beloved parents Maureen (Madden) and John Murphy, his aunt Janet Machell. His sister Claire Franceschetti, her husband Claudio, brother James (Beth) Murphy. His in-laws Marilyn and Fred Jesty. His sister in-law Jacquie (Jesty) Ramier and her husband, Hugh's long-time friend, Greg Ramier, and brother-in-law James Jesty (Stefania). Hugh's love for children extended to his nieces and nephews, Abigail, John, and Alex Franceschetti, Gillian, Hugh, Thomas and Adam Murphy, Emily and Nicholas Ramier, Annabelle and Linus Jesty. Hugh was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Theresa and James Madden and paternal grandparents Elizabeth and Cornelius Murphy and uncle, Robin Machell. These are just some of the people who will miss Hughie's joie de vivre. He was lucky to have many close friends that provided companionship and comfort to him and his family during his unwinnable fight with Glioblastoma. A private family service will be held. There will be a Celebration of Life held to honour Hugh in the future, when COVID-19 restrictions permit. Hugh requests that donations in his memory be made to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, a Canadian non-profit charity that raises funds for NICUs that give every baby a chance to grow up to be a champion.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020
