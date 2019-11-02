|
|
DR. HUGH JOHNSTON Dr. Hugh Johnston passed away quietly on October 22, 2019, in his 90th year surrounded by his family. Born in Toronto, Hugh grew up in Lawrence Park and attended University of Toronto where he graduated with a medical degree. He practiced as an ear, nose, and throat specialist in Brantford for his entire career of over 45 years. Hugh was the beloved husband of the late Denys Patricia "Paddy" Johnston (Rainey) and dear brother to his late sister, Barbara Dempsey. Much loved dad to his children, Deirdre Dalzell of San Jose, California, Cam (Vicky) of Brantford, Doug (Carla) of Thornbury, and Trevor of Brantford. Adored Papa to grandchildren, Tori, Caitlin, Lindsay, Alex, Connor and Alexandra. Beloved Uncle Chub to Janet, Jim, John, Kevin and Colleen Dempsey and Uncle Hugh to Peter, Michael and Jeff MacDonald and their families. He was a wonderful companion to Sandra Pascoe; they travelled, skied, danced and enjoyed each other's company for 20 years. Hugh will be remembered for his gentle, kind and caring way, his dry sense of humour and for his patient yet decisive manner. He loved the outdoors and his family, and enjoyed both to the fullest. He was an avid runner and marathoner for over 40 years and was skiing up to his 85th year. Hugh was a long-time member of Alpine Ski Club and had many ski trips with his family. The family cottage in Parry Sound was a big part of his life and was the stepping stone to many canoe and boat trips to Killarney and the North Channel. Everyone was always welcome to join him for a cup of tea and Dad's cookies. We would like to thank the compassionate and professional staff at Brantford General Hospital for the kindness and care they provided. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Brantford Golf and Country Club from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to McCleister Funeral Home, 495 Park Road North, Brantford. Memories or condolences may be received by the family at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca, McCleister (519) 758-1553.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019