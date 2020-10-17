Hugh NERLICH

HUGH HARRY REGINALD NERLICH September 30, 1930 - October 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad and Grandpa. We are at peace knowing that he has been reunited with our Mom, his great love Edythe, whom he had greatly missed. We are very thankful he died peacefully after celebrating his 90th birthday, a magnificent milestone, only days earlier. Harry will be lovingly remembered by us, his children Stephanie (Chris) and Hugh (Carrie) and by his much cherished grandchildren Olivia, Riley, Dylan and Jaime. He supported us all unconditionally as evidenced by the hours logged at baseball diamonds and hockey rinks and by the accumulated letters sent nearly daily when we were away at camp. He taught us about love and instilled in us a belief that we could do anything. He passed on his strong work ethic, which he demonstrated with a long and successful career on Bay Street as an Analyst and Portfolio Manager, maintaining his CFA license into retirement - he was sharp until the end. Grandpa never missed a birthday or a holiday occasion and marked each with a special card, often homemade. Harry is remembered fondly by friends and family alike for his easygoing demeanor, his great smile, his love of jazz, red wine and in his younger years his omnipresent pipe. We thank the staff at Delmanor Prince Edward who ensured he actively enjoyed his last 6 years. An intimate family burial will take place with a celebration of life to follow when it is again possible.



