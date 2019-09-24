|
DR. HUGH WALLACE EDGAR Passed peacefully at the age of 85, at Marian Villa, London, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Hugh is survived by his children: Cameron (Patricia), Heather (Paul) and Duncan (Veronica); and by his loving grandchildren Ian, Claire, Adam, Blaine, Daniel and William. Hugh "Interned" at the Montreal General Hospital where he met the love of his life, Margaret Duncan, who was Nursing at the hospital at that time. They were married in Montreal and began their family before moving to London in 1963. He joined London X-Ray Associates as a Radiologist where he would practice at St. Joseph's Hospital. Hugh was an avid golfer at the London Hunt Club and also enjoyed family times at his summer cottage. Hugh considered himself a lucky man, felt he had lived a good life and appreciated all the care he received. He missed our Mom, Margaret, dearly and we are very grateful that he is now at peace by her side. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Westview Funeral Chapel, 709 Wonderland Road North, London, where the funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. In memory of Dr. Hugh Edgar, donations to St. Joseph's Health Foundation or Oakridge Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019