HUGH WILLSON WOOLNER November 9, 1942 - Kingston, Jamaica December 25, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a dear husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend Mr. Hugh Willson Woolner on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Hugh passed in his sleep on Christmas morning at The Bethany Care Home in Calgary, Alberta after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Hugh was the loving and adoring husband of Sheila (nee Bovey) and the devoted father of Heather, Catriona and Robert, the wonderful father-in-law to Angus, Robbie and Debbie, the dedicated grandfather (Grandpa) of Alec, Lachlan, Gigi, Quentin and Gabriella, the proud brother of Robert and brother-in-law to Alex, Angie and Mary, and beloved by friends around the globe. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Hugh went to school in England, initially making the trip by banana boat, to attend prep school then Canford before heading to McGill in Montreal. He returned to Jamaica in 1969 with his new bride Sheila for what was to be the start of a 37 year career in International Business Banking with RBC that took him and his family to Montreal, Hong Kong and finally to Calgary where he lived happily for the last 35 years. He was known affectionately to friends as "The Squire" after settling in the house they built overlooking the Rockies. Hugh was a lovely man whose values and character represented all that one should strive for in living a good life - integrity, friendship and family, loyalty, honour, humour and above all love. Hugh was married to the love of his life for over 50 years and their dedication and strength was awe-inspiring to his family. He had life-long passions for cars, golf and sailing, fishing the Bow River for trout and on the B.C. coast for salmon, spear fishing in Jamaica, Xcountry skiing, hiking, tennis and squash. He enjoyed puttering around his garage and garden, and listening to music, from classic to reggae. Above all, his grandchildren brought him great and deep joy. We will miss him terribly. Funeral Services will be held at Anglican Parish of Christ Church (3602 - 8th Street S.W., Calgary, AB) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow nearby. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Hugh's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Hugh to The Calgary Food Bank Milk Programs (www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/m/4399/donation). A tree will be planted in living memory of Hugh Woolner. McInnis and Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020