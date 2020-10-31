HUGO EDMOND SEWELL GROUT July 9, 1931 - October 27, 2020 Peacefully in Ottawa in his ninetieth year. Hugo was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Dorothy (Sarney) Grout. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret Stroud (nee Meg Reynolds), his three children, George Grout (Rosalind), Hugh Grout (Kimberly) and Margot Frith (Bernard). Dear Grandfather of Sheridan, Abigail, Andrew and Nathan Grout, Margaret Frith Ladowski (Bennet), Torrey Frith and Alexander Grout. Hugo was born in Toronto where he attended Crescent School, graduated from Trinity College School in Port Hope (3rd generation) and later, University of Western Ontario. Upon graduation he joined Lever Brothers in Toronto as a Product Manager and later moved with his wife Meg to Brockville where he joined his father-in-law, Hugh A. Reynolds, as General Manager of W.B. Reynolds Coal Co. Ltd. He later assisted with the sale of the fuel company and then acquired Culligan Water Conditioning in Brockville. Hugo gradually grew Culligan Brockville into Eastern Ontario Water Technology Ltd. with many Culligan franchises across Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec. Hugo had a great passion for the Canadian Military, starting as an officer with the Queen's Own Rifles in Toronto, and completing his military service as a Lt. Colonel and Commanding Officer of the Brockville Rifles. Hugo was Aide-de-Camp to the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Pauline McGibbon. Hugo spent his early summers on the St. Lawrence River at the family apple orchard "Homewood", which is currently a museum on Hwy 2. Developing an early love for life on the River, Hugo and his family spent most summers in the 1000 Islands at their family cottage - "Red Roof", near Grenadier Island. Arrangements with Hulse, Playfair & McGarry in Ottawa. A private interment service will be held at The Blue Church Cemetery, Prescott at a later date. In memory of Hugo, donations to the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation Palliative Care would be appreciated by the family.



