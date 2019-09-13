|
|
HUGUETTE SCHWARTZ (née Rajotte) In Montréal on September 7, 2019. She leaves behind her husband Georges Schwartz, her daughters Annabel and Nathalie (Charles Décarie), her grandchildren Delphine and Romain, her sister Andrée, her nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and colleagues. Visitation will be held on : Thursday, September 12th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 13th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Centre Funéraire Côte-Des-Neiges 4525 Côte-des-Neiges Road Montréal QC H3V 1E7 (514) 342-8000 Warm thanks to the 6th floor team at St. Mary's Hospital who went out of their way to make her comfortable with such exceptional care. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation. Incredibly gifted for languages, passionate about architecture, Huguette Rajotte Schwartz possessed several qualities which led her to become one of Montréal's foremost tourist guides. An excellent communicator in five languages, she helped thousands of visitors and tourists discover her beloved city through her much appreciated tours. Loving wife, mother and grandmother, supremely elegant and original with a remarkable wit, she was curious and always ahead of her time. She was the first Montrealer to drive a scooter, the first francophone to sing in a Ukrainian choir, and her in-depth knowledge of jazz music and musicians led her to co-found the Emanon Jazz Society, a group of passionate connoisseurs which left its indelible mark on Montréal's music scene in the 1950s. Her versatility was put to use during Expo 67 when she headed the Québec Pavillion's team of hostesses. Her functions led her to meet numerous heads of state (including French President Charles de Gaulle just before his infamous 'Vive le Québec libre !' speech at Montréal's City Hall) and eventually to become General Secretary of the prestigious France-Canada Association. Her passing leaves an unfillable void.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019