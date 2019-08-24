|
HUW OWEN PRITCHARD BSc, MSc, PhD, DSc, FRSC Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, York University. Peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, August 9, 2019. Born July 23, 1928 Bangor Wales. Much loved and loving husband of 63 years to Margaret (Maggie) Loving father to Karen (Sal) and David (Madeleine). Devoted Papa to Samantha (Marco) and Jason. As per Huw's wishes a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Peter Munk Cardiac Centre Toronto General Hospital. There is a void that will never be filled. We will always love you.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019