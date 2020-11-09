You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Hyman ROSENFIELD
HYMAN ROSENFELD It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Hyman (Herb) Rosenfeld. Beloved husband of Riva Bialik Rosenfeld for seventy years. Loving father of Jason, Aron (Clari), Harry (Margaret), and Ken. 'Loving grandfather of Michael, Sarah and Carly, Avi and Yoni, Sonia, Ellen and Eric. Loving great-grandfather of Olivia and Liam, Penina Leah, and Leo. Herb devoted his life to family and community. He was a past president of JIAS and pastpresident of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toronto. And he was the recipient of a number of awards for volunteerism. Special thanks to Gilbert Clemente for his years of devoted care. Memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2020.
