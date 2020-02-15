|
IAN BAILIE BUTTARS It is with sorrow the family announces the death of Ian at St. Joseph's Health Care Guelph of pancreatic cancer on January 30, 2020, aged 73. Formerly of Ottawa and New Taipei City, Taiwan. Cherished by his wife, Joyce Wang-Buttars of New Taipei City; his brother John (Barbara) of Guelph and his nieces, Fiona (Merala Pace) and Andrea (Reg Varghese). Predeceased by his parents, Honor and Mel Buttars and his sister, Barbara. A gentle soul. A lover of music and the hills of Taiwan. A linguist, lover of languages. Chinese to English translator with Translation Bureau Canada. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Dublin St. United Church, 68 Suffolk St. W., Guelph on February 22, 2020, 1:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice or Amnesty International, Nature Conservancy of Canada or the United Church of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020