|
|
IAN BARRY SCOTT 90, died in Montreal on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born to Col. E.L. Scott and Mary Scott (née Manson) on February 2, 1930 in Montreal. After attending McGill University, Mr. Scott worked for the Canadian Pacific Railway for more than 45 years. He was active in various professional associations, and retired from the CPR as Chairman and C.E.O., and Executive Vice-President and a director of Canadian Pacific Ltd. In retirement, he continued to pursue his interests as a partner in short line railway ventures. I. B. Scott was a tireless volunteer, elected as an elder to the Kirk Session of St. Giles Presbyterian Church in Baie d'Urfe, and involved with fundraising for the Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation, McGill University, Queen's University, CARE Canada, the Montreal Association for the Blind, and the Salvation Army. He served as a director of a number of Canadian and U.S. corporations, and most recently on the board of the McGill University Health Centre and the MUHC Research Institute. Ian Barry Scott was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Scott (née Cosford), and the proud father of Mackenzie (Marcia), Susan (George) and Anne (Dan), treasured grandfather of Matthew and Emma, cherished great-grandfather of Madelyn, Eli and Bennett, and loving uncle of John Godwin, Gordon Vipond and the late George Vipond. Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Margaret Godwin and Royla Vipond. At his request, funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the McGill University Health Centre Foundation (including the Dr. Miguel Burnier 20/20 Campaign) and the Morgan Arboretum in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020