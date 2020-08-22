|
IAN BRUCE ROBERTSON 1940 - 2020 Peacefully with his beloved wife Bonnie at his side. Loved and remembered by children, Wes, Stuart, and Susan; sister, Beatrice and brother, Stuart; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and many, many great friends. In his varied and entrepreneurial career Ian focused on marketing, finance, and international business development; he lived and worked in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Manila, New Delhi, Singapore and Parksville. He was also the author of three books of family history, a lifelong rugby fan, an irresistible singalong guitarist, and a warm, funny, and generous man. He will be sadly missed. Messages of condolence welcomed at yatesmemorial.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020