IAN COLEMAN April 19, 1958 - February 20, 2020 Ian Coleman died suddenly on February 20th, of a heart attack while cycling through Stanley Park. He was 61 years old. Ian was born in Comox, BC, one of five siblings; four brothers and a sister, all of whom survive him. He attended Comox Elementary School, Brentwood College School, and completed his high school education in Nanaimo, BC. In his teen years, Ian discovered a passion for music that never let up, and he became an accomplished jazz pianist, performing and recording with his own ensembles his entire adult life. He lived briefly in Victoria, BC, as a young adult, and also spent a couple of years in Calgary, where he went to join the Army band, but ultimately he settled in Vancouver, where he built some long lasting musical friendships and collaborations. Ian was an honest and warm hearted person with a good sense of humour, all of which served him well as he faced life's ups and downs, and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Dennis and Louise Coleman, and is survived by his brothers Doug, Nick and Graeme, and his sister Sandi, as well as by his nieces, Karen, Jordan, Kaitlin, Madeline, Sophie, and Gaby, and by his nephews Neil, Jake, Dennis, Jason, Jeremy, and Toby. Due to current public health concerns, Ian's memorial will be held at a later date, whereupon his life and his humanity will be celebrated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020
