IAN D. MACPHERSON July 20, 1934 - July 10, 2019 Dad left life's dance floor with gentle grace, smiling goodbye to all who had accompanied him. We will fondly remember his Lancaster shuffle. Dad hoped growing old would take longer, but his dance with cancer over the past six years caused the music to stop. Life for Dad was not about accomplishments (although there were many), his life was about celebrating cherished moments with family and friends. He was always there for those that needed him and was a business mentor to many. His life-long passion for waterfowl hunting and fishing began on the St. Lawrence River in Lancaster. Sharing these activities with family and friends, along with crib and tall tales, continued right up to the end. Dad gave back more than he took by raising money for wetland preservation through Ducks Unlimited for 35 years. He felt his greatest blessings were his four children, Heather (Ed), Lori, Jody, and David (Sylvia). Dad thanked us for being who we are and gave us unlimited love, respect, inspiration, values, and guidance. He was Bapa to Megan, Riley, Bronte, Taylor, Graydon and Jude, all of whom he adored. Also important to Dad were his stepdaughter Trish, her husband Greg, and his niece Shelley MacPherson of Ottawa. Dad loved spending hours restoring antiques, bringing them back to their original beauty and sharing them with all. He will be remembered by his many friends for his hard work, his kindness, wonderful sense of humour and stories, which endeared him to anybody he met. He never heard a pun that he could not expand upon. He was an avid skier and part of the community at Caledon Ski Club and played tennis until the end. Dad is survived by his lovely wife, soulmate, and best friend Johanna and by his first wife of 40 years who he also loved very much, Jean, wonderful mother of Heather, Lori, Jody, and David. At Dad's request there will be no funeral service but rather a Celebration of Life at a date to be determined. Details will be available on www.forrestandtaylor.com If the measure of a good life is that it is lived for others, then Dad lived a wonderful life. We are better people for knowing him. Memorial donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation: Regional Cancer Programs or Delta Waterfowl would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2019