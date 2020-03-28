|
IAN DUNCAN McKILLOP August 27, 1933 - March 24, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in London, Ontario after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. He was predeceased by his wife, E. Ann McKillop (nee Carmichael), in 2017 and by his parents Russell McKillop & Jessica McKillop (nee Smith). Ian will be deeply missed by his sister, Marilyn Clement (nee McKillop), and his children Christena (Michael) and Dougald (Susan). To his grandchildren, Duncan, Arden, Claire and Matthew, he was their 'Gramps' and will always hold a special place in their hearts. Ian will be greatly missed by his nephew Duncan Hare (Belinda), nieces Jessica Hare (Shelley) and Victoria Kennedy (Howard) as well as many beloved nephews and nieces from the Hare and Carmichael families. Ian will be missed by all who knew him. His quick humour, firm handshake, sportsmanship and devotion to family & friends lit up the room. Born in St. Thomas, Ontario, his early years were shaped by his schooling at St. Andrew's College in Aurora, Ontario. It was there he developed a passion for athletics. He obtained his B.A. from then Assumption College, now University of Windsor. Shortly thereafter, he met Ann - following a brief courtship, they were married and settled in London, Ontario; married for 59 years! Ian embraced Ann's dedication to heritage preservation, joining her in efforts to save the Labatt Buildings and volunteer at the Annual Geranium Heritage House Tour which has showcased heritage properties in London for over 40 years. As a businessman, Ian found success in a long and rewarding sales career. He spent his first years after graduation honing his people and sales skills with Bathurst Containers. He then purchased W H Graham, a London based safety product supplier to industry. By the mid 1970's change came with the sale of W H Graham and an opportunity to be a manufacturers agent for 3 companies, the primary one being The Huck Glove Co. of Kitchener, Ontario. Ian would remain in this role until retirement. Athletics played an important role in Ian's life, from football, golf, running, sailing and squash. He kept fit and was a keen competitor. Ian loved the camaraderie that came with competition. Amongst his many accomplishments, in 1950 he won the Chatham Golf Club Junior and Open Club Championships. He introduced both of his children to dinghy sailing and later to keelboat racing. Ian's boats raced out of the Bayfield Yacht Club, of which he would become commodore. His C&C 27, Sheer Madness, won numerous regatta pennants and was awarded the Bayfield Yacht Club Boat of the Year in 1985. Watching Christena and Dougald race Sheer Madness in the MORC Internationals 1985 made him incredibly proud. Ian enjoyed the GoodLife club in London and the camaraderie of the annual London Relay For Life Canadian Cancer charity run. One of his favorite places was the London Squash & Fitness Club where he was a member for many years. Ian took a keen interest in his four grandchildren and celebrated their successes! Duncan, Arden, Claire and Matthew excel in many sports from squash to soccer, basketball, swimming, ski racing and sailing. He was a devoted fan and attended many meets, matches, and events to cheer them on, often being one of the loudest in the stands! In 1973, Anne and Ian purchased a lakefront cottage on Lake Huron near Bayfield, Ontario. The cottage became their passion and favourite place to be from May through October. Watching the ever-changing weather on Lake Huron from the dramatic summer storms to peaceful sunsets gave them both much pleasure. Hosting and entertaining family and friends was a long tradition and those of us who were "at the cottage" have a rich treasure trove of happy memories and laughter. Ian's warm and light-hearted personality made spending time with him a pleasure for family and friends. His sense of humour was legendary as was his love of a good party featuring single malt scotch. Family and friends would like to think that Ann and Ian are together again at the cottage enjoying a 5 o'clock cocktail on the porch! Cremation has taken place and given the recent COVID19 pandemic, service details will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make donations in memory of Ian are asked to consider the E. Ann & Ian D. McKillop Architectural Conservancy Fund held at London Community Foundation. You can make https://www.lcf.on.ca/ or by cheque, payable to London Community Foundation c/o McKillop Fund. (John T. Donohue Funeral Home)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020