IAN ECOTT EFFORD January 4, 1936 - June 7, 2020 Born in Hackney, London, England. Passed away at Cowichan District Hospital, Duncan, BC. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by his wife Shirley, his children Brian, Karen, Duncan, Sonja and their partners: Coco, Eva and Pierre; and his grandchildren Alexander, Jamaerah, Jennika, Meaghan, Siobhan, Ian, Dylan, Jackson, Emma, Hanna, Leena, Shian. He is fondly missed by his former colleagues and students at UBC, associates in the Federal Government and by the gardeners on Vancouver Island for whom he served as a mentor and friend. Rest in Peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020