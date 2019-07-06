You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
IAN GORDON MICHIE FIA,FFA, FCIA, ASA August 11, 1924 - June 27, 2019 Ian slipped away peacefully at Donway Place, his home for several years. He was predeceased by his much loved wife of 70 years, Molly. He will be deeply missed by his daughters,Katharine Michie ( Herbert Hilder) and Fiona McConney (Garnet McConney), as well as his granddaughters: Ruth Hilder Daly ( Kurtis Daly) Jane Hilder, Julia McConney and Rachel McConney. He was also much loved by the whole Huynh family. He was a proud Royal Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean War, during which he studied for his peacetime career. He became President and Chief Actuary of the Mercantile and General Reinsurance Company, where he promoted an ethnically diverse staff when such diversity was unusual in Toronto. He was an elder of the Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years. Memorial service Thursday, July 11th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 1 Greenland Road, Don Mills. In accordance with Mr. Michie's interests, memorial donations may be made to effect: hope (formerly The Leprosy Mission Canada).
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019
