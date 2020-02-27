You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian BARNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Haworth BARNETT


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ian Haworth BARNETT Obituary
IAN HAWORTH BARNETT December 27, 1922 - February 23, 2020 Ian passed away peacefully in his 98th year. Loving husband of Joan Evelyn (Lyn) Kimp predeceased. Beloved father of Malcolm (Lesley) Sharman (David), Leigh (Rob), Hilary, Neil and Jill (Kevin). Wonderful grandfather to Georgina, Sarah, Ian, Katie, Michael, Nick, Alex, Amy, John, Kimberley and Jennifer. Great-grandfather to Ian and Bennett. He is predeceased by his brother Nigel and former wife Daphne Wheeler. Educated at Bancroft's school, Ian joined the RAF and flew in WWII. He later joined the Metropolitan Police in London. After immigrating to Canada in 1954, he worked on the Avro Arrow until Black Friday, developed a successful tele- communications business and worked at the Ministries of Immigration, and Veterans Affairs. Ian and Lyn had wonderful travels together. Ian enjoyed playing golf, a very dry martini and building model trains with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a true gentleman with a wonderful sense of humour. Thank you to the staff at Amica Erin Mills for their care and to Palliative Staff at LHIN for their assistance. At Ian's request no service will be held.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -