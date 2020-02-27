|
IAN HAWORTH BARNETT December 27, 1922 - February 23, 2020 Ian passed away peacefully in his 98th year. Loving husband of Joan Evelyn (Lyn) Kimp predeceased. Beloved father of Malcolm (Lesley) Sharman (David), Leigh (Rob), Hilary, Neil and Jill (Kevin). Wonderful grandfather to Georgina, Sarah, Ian, Katie, Michael, Nick, Alex, Amy, John, Kimberley and Jennifer. Great-grandfather to Ian and Bennett. He is predeceased by his brother Nigel and former wife Daphne Wheeler. Educated at Bancroft's school, Ian joined the RAF and flew in WWII. He later joined the Metropolitan Police in London. After immigrating to Canada in 1954, he worked on the Avro Arrow until Black Friday, developed a successful tele- communications business and worked at the Ministries of Immigration, and Veterans Affairs. Ian and Lyn had wonderful travels together. Ian enjoyed playing golf, a very dry martini and building model trains with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a true gentleman with a wonderful sense of humour. Thank you to the staff at Amica Erin Mills for their care and to Palliative Staff at LHIN for their assistance. At Ian's request no service will be held.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020