|
|
IAN JAMES STRACHAN It is with sadness we announce the passing of Ian James Strachan on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Ian passed away peacefully, secure in the love of his family and friends. The elder son of Ruth and James Strachan, Ian was born and raised in Toron to alongside his brother Bruce. Loving husband to his wife Elisa beth Thomas, devoted father of Daria (Christian) and James (Sa mantha), cherished uncle of An drew (Mike) and Christine (Mike), and beloved grandfather to Zoé and Liam Strachan.Upon gradua tion from the University of Toron to, Ian commenced his legal career at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt under the mentorship of future Supreme Court of Canada Justice Bertha Wilson; he specialized in corporate and commercial law during his years in private prac tice. Ian was among the first Vice- Chairs asked to join the (now) Workplace Safety and Insurance Appeals Tribunal, and he re mained there for the next 30 years. He found purpose in his work and cared deeply for his second family there. In 1997, he was appointed Chair of the Tribu nal, a position he held until his re tirement in 2016. He was passionate about people with knowledge, wisdom and compas sion; he sought out intelligent pragmatists to join the group. This ultimately endowed the Tri bunal with a reputation for thoughtful and well-reasoned de cisions. In honour of Ian's integri ty, leadership and exceptional contribution to taking care of both Injured Workers and Em ployers of Ontario, he was recog nized with the Ron Ellis award and the Tribunal conference centre was named after him.Ian also loved spending time at Lake Couchiching, and getting togeth er with his hockey teammates. As much as he loved the game, he loved the camaraderie more. He would travel to tournaments near and far with several teams - the Snoopy tournaments in Califor nia, a trip to Helsinki and the USSR in 1981 and The World Fa mous Toronto Hockey Rinkles™ being among his favourite tales. His son James later had the privi lege to skate alongside him as the McSorley to his Gretzky, and his granddaughter Zoé inherited his love of the game, playing now as a competitive goalie.Ian loved to tell a story, doting on his cats, and a post-game beer with the boys (maybe even two, if we're being honest). Ian possessed a terrific - and lightning quick - wit, he was gifted with his pen, pos sessed a near photographic mem ory, and had a deeply ingrained sense of decency. He was, above all else, a good man. We remem ber him as such, and so much more. Due to the current restric tions, a small, private ceremony for Ian's immediate family will be held, with a more inclusive cele bration once restrictions are lift ed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, the , or any other charity emblematic of the man.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020