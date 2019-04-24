IAN JAMIESON 1929 - 2019 Passed away from complications from dementia Friday, April 19, 2019 with Shirley by his side. Husband of 63 years to Shirley, father to Mhairi, Neil (Michelle) and Fiona (Ron). Pops to Sam, Anna, Brigitte, Casper, Zack, Jamie, Lexi, Lyla, Parker, and Fox. Brother to Stanley (Margaret) and Brian (deceased). Ian grew up in Scotland on the family farm Daltonhook, Dumfries. He was head boy at Dumfries Academy, graduated from St. Andrews University and was a top pilot in the RAF. He immigrated to Canada in 1954, meeting Shirley shortly after arriving in Toronto. They were married on December 22, 1955. Ian's career began in Toronto with AE Ames and Company, followed by a long career with Dofasco Inc. as their Pension Fund Manager, and finally retiring many years later from his own company Lincluden Management Limited. His influence in the investment world was profound and touched many through the years. His integrity and honesty earned him the respect of everyone he dealt with, both personally and professionally. He loved to play sports, particularly enjoying running in the Masters events, tennis, squash and golf. Ian and Shirley were great travelers, seeing the world together and often bringing the whole family along on their adventures. They spent many winters playing tennis at the Silver Thatch in Pompano Beach, and the last twenty years wintering in Hermanus, South Africa. But his favourite place was his farm Riverbend in Hornby, Ontario, where he could plant his trees, raise his horses and watch his family grow up. A life well lived, and he will be missed by all he met along the way. We are grateful he no longer has to struggle through a terrible disease, and we know he is at peace and watching over us. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the memorial Scholarship Fund established in memory of Ian's grandson Jamie (deceased January 22, 2019) (www.campwenonah.com) or Hospice Wellington (www.hospicewellington.org) is welcome. "Some hae meat, and canna eat, And some wad eat that want it, But we hae meat, and we can eat, And sae the Lord be thankit" Robbie Burns No family occasion was complete without Dad's grace. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019