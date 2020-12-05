You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Ian SWAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IAN SWAN April 11, 1963 - November 26, 2020 With broken hearts we share that Ian passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, in his sleep, Thursday, November 26th with his loving partner, Paul Semkuley by his side. He is survived by his father, Doug (Louise); brother, David (Elaine); sister, Dianne; Paul's parents, John and Jean; numerous Swan and Semkuley family members, and was predeceased by his mother, Lillian (Lister). When Ian walked into a room he exuded charisma, charm and wit. He was a creative genius and had a driving life force that motivated others towards excellence. Ian could be stoic, yet at the same time gentle and kind. The devotion he had for his family, many friends and colleagues was immeasurable and will not be easily replaced. He made his mark wherever he went. Let us cherish and hold these loving memories in our hearts and minds, as he will never be forgotten and will forever be with us. A private service for Ian will be held Saturday, December 12th, and will be livestreamed and also available to be viewed post service. Please email inmemoryofianswan@gmail.com for details. Donations can be made to the Ian Swan Commemorative Bursary at the Ontario College of Art and Design. The link to the donation page is ocadu.convio.net/IanSwanCommemorativeBursary. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited A.W. Miles Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved