IAN SWAN April 11, 1963 - November 26, 2020 With broken hearts we share that Ian passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, in his sleep, Thursday, November 26th with his loving partner, Paul Semkuley by his side. He is survived by his father, Doug (Louise); brother, David (Elaine); sister, Dianne; Paul's parents, John and Jean; numerous Swan and Semkuley family members, and was predeceased by his mother, Lillian (Lister). When Ian walked into a room he exuded charisma, charm and wit. He was a creative genius and had a driving life force that motivated others towards excellence. Ian could be stoic, yet at the same time gentle and kind. The devotion he had for his family, many friends and colleagues was immeasurable and will not be easily replaced. He made his mark wherever he went. Let us cherish and hold these loving memories in our hearts and minds, as he will never be forgotten and will forever be with us. A private service for Ian will be held Saturday, December 12th, and will be livestreamed and also available to be viewed post service. Please email inmemoryofianswan@gmail.com for details. Donations can be made to the Ian Swan Commemorative Bursary at the Ontario College of Art and Design. The link to the donation page is ocadu.convio.net/IanSwanCommemorativeBursary
. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
