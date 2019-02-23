IAN THOMAS DONALD November 20, 1944 - February 15, 2019Died at home, in North Vancouver surrounded by family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Colleen; his children, John (Jorie), Bridget (Greg), and Rebecca (Greg); six grandchildren; his two older brothers, Paul and Keith; and many nieces and nephews. Ian specialized in labour law until he was appointed to the Supreme Court of B.C. (1989-1994). He then joined the B.C. Court of Appeal, where he served until his retirement at the end of 2017. Ian was a highly accomplished person with a winning combination of qualities: intelligent, sensitive, self-disciplined, compassionate, well-read, humorous, a loving and involved family man. He was a very kind person who treated people with respect and often gentleness. He also loved golfing, gardening and woodworking. He cared about social justice and looked for ways to put his religious and social values into action in his life. He will be sadly missed. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edmund's Catholic Church in North Vancouver. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019