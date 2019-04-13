Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Christ Church Deer Park 1570 Yonge St Toronto , ON View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Ian WALDIE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ian WALDIE

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers IAN WALDIE November 1, 1947- April 9, 2019 Robert Ian Waldie, son of the late Ian Scott Waldie and Joscelyn Hogg Waldie, passed away April 9, 2019 in Toronto. Ian was a true original Torontonian. From nursery at Branksome Hall to Brown School, to UCC prep to boarding at Ridley College. As a youth, Ian was an active sailing member at the RCYC and notable snooker champ at the Badminton & Racquet and Granite Club. He enjoyed archetypal summers as a passionate Hurontario camper, and loved to chat of his first summer mining job in Chibougamou. After years travelling in Europe and studying at the Sorbonne in Paris, Ian began to ground himself in his 2 greatest life loves: Northern Ontario and Family. Upon graduating from the Hailebury School of Mines, he became a bright and enthusiastic prospector in the staking of the original Hemlo Gold Rush. Ian's love for the North never waned. He settled in Muskoka and began to raise a family, choosing a new lifestyle so he could always be there as his kids grew. He successfully built an impressive career in Muskoka Real Estate alongside his cherished Sandy Waldie. Ian leaves a legacy of great, sincere friendships spanning back over 60 years that includes treasured old friends of his Ridley College boarding days. Ian's genuine, pure spirit lives on in his greatest loves: his four children, Robert John Waldie (Alberta) Sean Kemp Waldie (Toronto) Samantha Jane Waldie/Don (Muskoka), Stephanie Joscelyn Leman Waldie (Toronto); his two grandchildren, Hayden and Charlotte Louise; and his long-time love and best friend, Sandy, along with his junior chess and pool partner, his beloved Johnny, and his dear forever extra daughter Marnie. Ian predeceases his siblings Heather Waldie Maclean (Toronto), Holly Reiger (Australia) and Scott Waldie (Port Hope). Family and close friends were Ian's raison d'être. He was the most honourable, truthful, kind and truly grounded soul we ever knew, and he showed his family the importance of being faithful to that which you value in life. That was his motto. Ian was completely selfless, generous in all ways and that never wavered, whilst being the true free spirit that he was. We will miss him forever, and we are eternally grateful to him that his fine essence will live within each of us as a guiding light of strength, beauty, brilliance and wisdom. Thank you "Waldo" for the time you gave us. You are always in our hearts. There will be a Celebration of Life at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge St, Toronto on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 a.m. with Reception to follow, and a Muskoka Gathering in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Muskoka Conservancy or Mining Matters. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries