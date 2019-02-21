|
IDA LERNER On February 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy Lerner. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lawrence and Michelle, Barry and Rachelle, and Fred. Devoted grandmother of Steven and Heather, Josh and Caroline, Rayna and Ron, Russell and Meaghan, Benjamin, Jaci, and Allie. Devoted great-grandmother of Hannah, Sadie, Norah, Stella, Paige, Blake, Max, and Tyson. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in The Beth Shalom Synagogue Society section of Mount Sinai Cemetery. Shiva at 11 Paddock Crt., Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Association of Soldiers of Israel, 416-783- 3053.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019