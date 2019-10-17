|
IDA MARY CHALONER May 8, 1921 - October 11, 2019 Born in Gilbert Plains, Manitoba to Alfred M. Chaloner and Kate Louise Chaloner. Father was born in Mount Forest, Ontario and mother was born in Birmingham, England. Family moved to Burlington in 1929. After attending Burlington High School, Ida served in the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service during WWII and she was one of the last Canadian Wrens. She graduated from the Ontario College of Art in 1950. After working at J. Walter Thompson for several years, Ida joined the family's operation of Pow Wow Point Lodge, Huntsville, Ontario from 1955-1969. Her final years were working at the University of Guelph until she retired and became active in the arts community. Predeceased by younger sister, Dorothy Owen, in 2016. Lovingly remembered by brother, Richard Chaloner and his wife, Norah (McCleary) and their families: David and Gaddah and family, Peter and Cindy and family; and nephew, (son of Dorothy) Charles Owen and family. Special thanks for loving care from her dear friend, Marg Dunlop and staff at Riverside Glen.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019