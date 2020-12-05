You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Ila BOSSONS
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ILA BOSSONS Ila died of a serious stroke last Monday, after several days in palliative care. Born in 1937 in Freiburg, Germany, she grew up in Germany and Switzerland, studied in Munich, Madrid, Pittsburgh, and New York. She is survived by John, her husband of 56 years, son Miles, and brother Walter Haeberle. A long-time civic activist, Ila was chair of the Annex Residents Association and subsequently elected to four terms on Toronto Metro and City Councils from 1988 to 2000. She was Chair of the Metro Works Committee and was on the Toronto Conservation Authority (TRCA) board for fourteen years. A private cremation will be held at Mt Pleasant Cemetery. Please, no flowers. If you would care to make a donation in her honour, please donate to the TRCA Foundation or an environmental organization making a difference. A celebration of life will be organized in late spring, post-Covid. Condolences can be left at mountPleasantGroup.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved