Ilene Theresa PARKER
ILENE THERESA PARKER Of Toronto and Chapala, Mexico, born October 16, 1927, passed peacefully in her sleep just shy of her 93rd birthday, on September 12, 2020. Originally from Far Rockaway, Long Island, New York, daughter to John and Suzie Vlahov, predeceased by her beloved brothers Bill and Ed Vlahov, Ilene became a proud Canadian a few years after emigrating in 1955. She was a visual artist, a pianist, a political progressive, fierce defender of justice and, in her later years, a devoted dog lover. She will be remembered fondly by the Vlahov and Parker families. Ilene was predeceased by husbands Paul Matinic, Ed Parker, Lorne Cryderman. Her children Tia (husband Earl Kingston, children Matthew and Jeremy), Ara, Ivor, Josh (children Tatiana, Noah, Edan), granddaughters (Pilar) Sara and Eliana, will miss her terribly. There will be a future private enterrement at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto. The family expresses deep gratitude to her long-time family physician Dr. Bernice Snider, Mount Sinai Hospital, and the palliative team at Bridgepoint Hospital.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
