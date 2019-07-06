ILSE HOBEN Ilse passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Ilse came to Canada from Germany in 1949. She worked for many years at Parkhurst Knitwear, retiring in 1998. She was predeceased by her husband, William and her parents, Erna and Wilhelm Tessmer. Ilse will be missed by her dear cousins, Edith Dreisinger and Dieter Steinkraus and many relatives and friends. Ilse was an active member of St. Anselm's Parish and a long-time volunteer for Saint Vincent de Paul and Diners Club. The family wishes to express their gratitude and thanks to both Dan and Yvonne for their loving care of Ilse especially during her time in the hospital. Funeral Mass to take place in St. Anselm's Parish, located at 1 MacNaughton Road, Toronto on Wednesday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Reception to follow at Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue). Donations to Saint Vincent de Paul, 240 Church Street, Toronto M5B 1Z2, would be appreciated by the family. Condolences and donations may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019