INA LOUISE MILLS February 1, 1931 - December 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully in December 2019, at the age of 88. Louise, daughter of Frank and Margaret Walker of Barrie, was predeceased by sister Shirley Gregg. Also predeceased by her husband, Keith Alton Mills. Loved and missed by kids, Jeffrey (Rena), Suzanne Pickard (Simon), Catherine, and Michael (Lisa); and grandkids, Phillip, Evan, Annika, Jonah, Aaron, and Joel. Honoured by George and Geordie Gregg. Special thanks to Lukie and John, Pam, Maria Theresa, and Regina for their friendship and support. On a journey of 57 years with Keith, Mum raised and protected us. Graduating from St. Michael's School of Nursing (1957), Louise was an enthusiastic life-long learner. May our love surround you and bring you peace. Consider donations to your local Out of the Cold program, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020